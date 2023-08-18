Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,898,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,292,000 after buying an additional 875,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,712,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,579,000 after buying an additional 295,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $231,022,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $128.74 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $192.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.59 and a 200 day moving average of $131.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

