Tredje AP fonden Purchases 1,878 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,086,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,868,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,152,000 after buying an additional 98,552 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Incyte by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,066,000 after buying an additional 2,387,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Incyte by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,886,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,557,000 after buying an additional 416,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Down 0.8 %

Incyte stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average is $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INCY

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.