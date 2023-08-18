Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 238,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 891,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,742,000 after purchasing an additional 213,398 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 726,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,478,000 after purchasing an additional 83,343 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.75.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $170.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

