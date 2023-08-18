SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Plans $0.72 Dividend

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.7163 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

SITC International Price Performance

Shares of SITIY opened at $18.82 on Friday. SITC International has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93.

About SITC International

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

