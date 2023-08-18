SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Plans $0.72 Dividend

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.7163 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.
SITC International Price Performance
Shares of SITIY opened at $18.82 on Friday. SITC International has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93.
About SITC International
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SITC International
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Institutions Shop For This High-Yield Value And Sell Another
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Did Tapestry Just Become A Dip Buying Opportunity?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- The Next Meme Stock: 6 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
Receive News & Ratings for SITC International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITC International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.