China Gas Holdings Limited (CGHLY) to Issue Dividend of $1.23 on October 18th

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 1.2291 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.27.
China Gas Price Performance
CGHLY stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89. China Gas has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $39.87.
About China Gas
