China Gas Holdings Limited (CGHLY) to Issue Dividend of $1.23 on October 18th

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 1.2291 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.27.

China Gas Price Performance

CGHLY stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89. China Gas has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $39.87.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

