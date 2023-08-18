BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1002 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.05.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BDORY stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

