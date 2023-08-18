Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00 on August 30th

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.70.

In related news, insider Brett Kelly 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

