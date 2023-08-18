Bank Hapoalim B.M. Declares Dividend of $0.55 (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5545 per share by the bank on Monday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

OTCMKTS:BKHYY opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.00. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 21st. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

