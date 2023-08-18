Admiral Group plc (ADM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 51 on October 6th

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51 ($0.65) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,368 ($30.04) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,915.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,157.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,178.68. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,813.78 ($23.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,404.41 ($30.50).

In related news, insider Mike Rogers purchased 4,775 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,313 ($29.34) per share, for a total transaction of £110,445.75 ($140,106.24). 16.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,543 ($32.26) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,204.67 ($27.97).

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

