Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of Knife River stock opened at $48.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.48. Knife River has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Knife River’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knife River will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

