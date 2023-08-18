Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.
Amcor has raised its dividend by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 40 consecutive years. Amcor has a payout ratio of 68.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.
Amcor Stock Up 1.7 %
AMCR opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. Amcor has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.
Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.
