Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.20 Per Share

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at GBX 148.60 ($1.89) on Friday. Essentra has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 256 ($3.25). The company has a market capitalization of £435.10 million, a PE ratio of -1,486.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 163.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 189.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.17.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on shares of Essentra in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

