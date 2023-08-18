Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th.

Nordstrom has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years. Nordstrom has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JWN

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nordstrom news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.