Capital Limited (CAPD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Capital stock opened at GBX 80.12 ($1.02) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.45. The firm has a market cap of £155.19 million, a P/E ratio of 992.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 79 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 118 ($1.50).

Get Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at Capital

In other news, insider Peter Stokes bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £49,500 ($62,793.35). In other news, insider Peter Stokes bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £49,500 ($62,793.35). Also, insider Jamie Boyton sold 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.26), for a total value of £4,257,000 ($5,400,228.34). 17.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Capital from GBX 145 ($1.84) to GBX 150 ($1.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Capital from GBX 173 ($2.19) to GBX 171 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Capital from GBX 145 ($1.84) to GBX 150 ($1.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAPD

About Capital

(Get Free Report)

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.