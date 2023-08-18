VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1 – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a boost from VGI Partners Global Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
VGI Partners Global Investments Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.
About VGI Partners Global Investments
