Marshalls plc (MSLH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60 on December 1st

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Marshalls Price Performance

Shares of Marshalls stock opened at GBX 262 ($3.32) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £662.78 million, a PE ratio of 2,374.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 260.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 294.52. Marshalls has a 12 month low of GBX 216.40 ($2.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 417.01 ($5.29).

Get Marshalls alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin Lockwood acquired 5,000 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £12,700 ($16,110.62). Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.