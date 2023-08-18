Restore plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.85 (LON:RST)

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RST opened at GBX 141.95 ($1.80) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 189.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 260.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £194.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1,175.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Restore has a 12-month low of GBX 116.51 ($1.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 444 ($5.63).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RST. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Restore from GBX 450 ($5.71) to GBX 400 ($5.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Restore from GBX 590 ($7.48) to GBX 550 ($6.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

