Flowserve Co. (FLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Flowserve has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Flowserve has a payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flowserve to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE FLS opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Flowserve had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $163,840,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $25,041,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,015,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,741,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,429,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLS

About Flowserve

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.