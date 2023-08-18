Pictet Asset Management SA Has $45.97 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,206 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in UDR were worth $45,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in UDR by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 68.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of UDR by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UDR. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.59.

UDR Stock Up 0.7 %

UDR stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.