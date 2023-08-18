Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

