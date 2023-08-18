Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,350 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.14% of Fastenal worth $43,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 28.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 166,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Fastenal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $57.26 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

