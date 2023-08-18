Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,895 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.93% of Qualys worth $44,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 71.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $142.73 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Stephens started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.19.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $340,999.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,060.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,534.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,444 shares of company stock worth $6,978,167. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

