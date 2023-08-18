Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

