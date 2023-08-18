Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $315.25.

Public Storage Trading Down 2.3 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of PSA opened at $272.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.44. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

