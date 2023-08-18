Bank of America Lowers PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.50.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.92. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.