Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,288 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.86% of Perrigo worth $41,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,968,000 after purchasing an additional 215,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,421,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,913,000 after acquiring an additional 690,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 193,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,916,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,519,000 after acquiring an additional 736,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $855,559.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
PRGO opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -259.52%.
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.
