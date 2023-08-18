Bank of America Lowers Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $162.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $159.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.62. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $89.40 and a 52 week high of $149.76. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

