Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 259,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,502 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $44,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2,977.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 155,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,693,000 after buying an additional 150,667 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 78,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,424,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6,725.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,020,000 after buying an additional 149,576 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,671,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV stock opened at $163.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.68.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

