Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $1.02 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $131.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.40 and a 12-month high of $339.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

