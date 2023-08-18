Pictet Asset Management SA Has $46.21 Million Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,078 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.67% of Planet Fitness worth $46,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $1,708,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,123,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,954,000 after acquiring an additional 143,871 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $517,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:PLNT opened at $59.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $85.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.54.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

