Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,413 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.36% of Bruker worth $41,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.98. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,459,345.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,217,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,866,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,964.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,459,345.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,217,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,866,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Bruker

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.