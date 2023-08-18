Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 18,931 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,931 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.11% of TE Connectivity worth $44,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

NYSE:TEL opened at $127.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

