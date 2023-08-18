Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 19,661 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $174.00 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $322.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.45.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

