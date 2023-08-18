Pictet Asset Management SA Has $47.31 Million Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 172,460 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.71% of Rapid7 worth $47,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 117,203 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

RPD opened at $45.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.07. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $65.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Marc Evan Brown sold 11,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $551,743.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,743.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Rapid7 from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

