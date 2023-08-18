Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 83,446 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 679,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,446 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $47,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average of $71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

