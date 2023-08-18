Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 12,597 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in AON were worth $47,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $319.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.56 and its 200 day moving average is $320.44. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

