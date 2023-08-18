Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 526,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $50,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.7% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RY opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.996 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.61%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.