Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 607,495 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.18% of iShares Gold Trust worth $50,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

