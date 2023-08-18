Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 6,414 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 2.45% of Krystal Biotech worth $50,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $1,810,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,607,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,861. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,607,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,861. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 31,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total value of $3,979,737.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,179,908.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,565 shares of company stock worth $11,217,362 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.21. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.11 and a 1 year high of $131.80.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KRYS. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.83.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

