Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Increased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 544,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $52,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Duke Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.91.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 224.58%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

