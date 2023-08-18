Pictet Asset Management SA Has $53.07 Million Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,397,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,757 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 2.92% of Sunnova Energy International worth $53,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,254,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,379,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after buying an additional 781,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,319,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after buying an additional 743,894 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,803,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,988,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,814,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $63.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Insider Transactions at Sunnova Energy International

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $842,099.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $29.13.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.53 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 37.16%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.