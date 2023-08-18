Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 141,378 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,881,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,378 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.70% of Americold Realty Trust worth $53,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 626,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,820,000 after acquiring an additional 109,850 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 102.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 395,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after buying an additional 47,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,359,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,678,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $33.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

