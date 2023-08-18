Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 6,846 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.72% of Chemed worth $58,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 309.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 60.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 98.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,684,331.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,624 shares of company stock worth $2,944,379. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $502.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $574.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $534.16 and a 200-day moving average of $532.85.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.84 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

