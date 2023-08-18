Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $54,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.2 %

MS stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.87. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.94.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

