Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 829,834 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829,834 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.30% of Pinterest worth $55,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.61.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 815,403 shares of company stock worth $21,417,258. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

