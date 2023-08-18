SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 410,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,938 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $56,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of SITE opened at $153.62 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $176.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,928 shares of company stock worth $1,971,715 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

