Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,180,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 160,181 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Masco were worth $58,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. United Bank increased its stake in Masco by 23.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Masco’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,240 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,207. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

