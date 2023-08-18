Pictet Asset Management SA Has $66.33 Million Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,520,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053,569 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in KE were worth $66,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in KE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in KE by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEKE. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

KE Stock Down 2.6 %

BEKE stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of -0.99. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

