United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $64,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 665,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,061,000 after buying an additional 63,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,783,000 after acquiring an additional 29,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,650,000 after acquiring an additional 31,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

UTHR stock opened at $228.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $201.65 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,646,513.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,646,513.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,939,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

