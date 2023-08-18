AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,093,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,824 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $59,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of T stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

